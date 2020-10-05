-
A Union County woman Tuesday pleaded guilty in the case of an 11-year old foster child who was found shackled to a porch, with a dead chicken tied around…
A state review of the Union County Department of Human Services has found numerous failures in the agency's operations over the last three years. Union…
State health officials are continuing to review whether Union County mishandled any child abuse cases when Wanda Larson worked for the county. Larson was…
The mayor of Indian Trail and his wife won’t be allowed to care for a foster child, and the reason has nothing to do with whether they can do the…
We now know more about the charges of abuse against a Union County couple accused of handcuffing a boy to their front porch with a dead chicken around his…
Union County commissioners will move to dissolve the board that oversees the county’s Division of Social Services, according to one commissioner in a…
Union County fired Wanda Larson on Friday, accusing the former supervisor with the Department of Social Services of “unacceptable personal conduct and…
The Union County Department of Social Services used a “bogus” interpretation of state law in dismissing a 2012 sheriff’s complaint against a top DSS…
In the week since the Union County sheriff’s office charged a Monroe couple with handcuffing an 11-year-old boy by the ankle to their front porch, we know…
The Monroe couple charged with child abuse for allegedly handcuffing an 11-year-old boy to their front porch with a dead chicken tied around his neck are…