-
The city of Pueblo, Colo. went for Donald Trump in 2016, but a diverse population and an activated base of working-class voters could flip it in 2020.
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hugh McColl, ex-Bank of America CEO, about why he favors Mike Bloomberg for president, and where his vote will go if Bernie Sanders clinches the Democratic nomination.
-
More than a decade ago, the issue seemed distant to Americans' experiences. But now polls show a dramatic rise in concern, driven partly by extreme weather.
-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced her endorsement of Michael Bloomberg as the Democratic presidential candidate for 2020 about two weeks ago -- and…
-
NPR is repeatedly visiting several cities which will play a big role in the 2020 presidential election. First stop: Charlotte to see where voters are on…
-
NPR is repeatedly visiting several cities which will play a big role in the 2020 presidential election. First stop: Charlotte to see where voters are on the issues and on the candidates.
-
Many of America's communities are changing, and so is how voters think about what matters most to them and whom they want their leaders to be.