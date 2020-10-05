-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board's decision to rename Vance High for civil rights attorney Julius Chambers goes counter to what many students at the school had hoped for. But the principal and a senior who served on the naming committee say they think students will warm to the new name.
Vance High School will be renamed Tuesday, possibly for civil rights lawyer Julius Chambers.
Asheville City schools will rename Vance Elementary School in West Asheville. Superintendent Gene Freeman made the announcement Tuesday at a board of...
Superintendent Earnest Winston said Tuesday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will get rid of all school names "that many in our community say glorify a…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Zebulon Vance High isn't likely to have that name much longer. But the name and the school are deeply entangled with the…
Zebulon Vance was a Confederate general, a slaveholder, a North Carolina governor and a U.S. senator -- but he won't be the namesake for a…