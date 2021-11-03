© 2021 WFAE
United States & World

Michelle Wu makes history as 1st woman and person of color elected as Boston's mayor

WBUR | By Anthony Brooks
Published November 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

Michelle Wu will be the next mayor of Boston, Mass. It's the first time the city had elected a mayor who is not a white man. She has promised universal preschool and a city-wide Green New Deal.

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
