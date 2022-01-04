© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

Atlanta hospital struggles to deal with latest COVID surge

By Audie Cornish,
Ashish ValentineChristopher Intagliata
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., about the surge of COVID cases there.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

United States & WorldMorning EditionAll Things Considered
Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
See stories by Audie Cornish
Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.