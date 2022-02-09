© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

Lindsey Jacobellis wins the U.S. its first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published February 9, 2022 at 3:15 AM EST
Lindsey Jacobellis wins gold at the women's snowboard cross event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. This is the U.S.'s first gold medal of the Games.
Clive Rose
/
Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis wins gold at the women's snowboard cross event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. This is the U.S.'s first gold medal of the Games.

BEIJING — The fifth time is the charm for U.S. snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

The 36-year-old won her first gold on Wednesday during the women's snowboard cross event at the Beijing Olympics. The prize was also the first gold medal for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games.

Jacobellis previously won a silver medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics, also in women's snowboard cross. She failed to medal at the Pyeongchang, Sochi and the Vancouver Olympics.

Jacobellis held off competitors Chloe Trespeuch, from France, and Meryeta Odine, from Canada.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

United States & World
Jaclyn Diaz