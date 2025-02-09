© 2025 WFAE

Egypt to host Gaza summit as Israel withdraws troops from Netzarim Corridor

By Jerome Socolovsky,
Robbie Griffiths
Published February 9, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
People head towards their homes in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, Gaza City, on January 28, 2025. Displaced Palestinians return following a ceasefire, finding their neighborhoods in ruins.
Youssef Alzanoun
/
AFP via Getty
People head towards their homes in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, Gaza City, on January 28, 2025. Displaced Palestinians return following a ceasefire, finding their neighborhoods in ruins.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Egypt announced Sunday it would host a summit of Arab leaders later in the month, amid alarm in the region over President Trump's proposals regarding the future of Gaza.

A statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry says the summit is being called in response to a Palestinian request.

It said the leaders will gather on Feb. 27 to discuss "the new and dangerous developments in the Palestinian issue."

Arab states have rejected Trump's recent comments about relocating Gaza's residents and creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" there, as have Palestinian leaders.

Trump made the proposal Tuesday when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington D.C. Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said he viewed the proposal as "a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world." He added that he was in "no rush to do anything."

Several countries also condemned a suggestion by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that Saudi Arabia has enough land for a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu appeared to be joking in response to a slip by an Israeli TV interviewer, but his words reverberated through the region at a time when tensions are running high.
Jerome Socolovsky
Jerome Socolovsky is the Audio Storytelling Specialist for NPR Training. He has been a reporter and editor for more than two decades, mostly overseas. Socolovsky filed stories for NPR on bullfighting, bullet trains, the Madrid bombings and much more from Spain between 2002 and 2010. He has also been a foreign and international justice correspondent for The Associated Press, religion reporter for the Voice of America and editor-in-chief of Religion News Service. He won the Religion News Association's TV reporting award in 2013 and 2014 and an honorable mention from the Association of International Broadcasters in 2011. Socolovsky speaks five languages in addition to his native Spanish and English. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from Hebrew University and the Harvard Kennedy School. He's also a sculler and a home DIY nut.
Robbie Griffiths