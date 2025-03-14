© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who's in, who's out and who is Billboard's Woman of the Year? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images; Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.

This week marked the fifth birthday of the COVID pandemic, which absolutely no one wanted to celebrate with a Publix sheet cake and a party at an indoor trampoline park. You'll have to wait until next year, sweetie — Mommy's mutual funds have tanked.

We don't have any COVID anniversary questions, but if you've paid attention to international politics, you'll get at least three — yes, THREE! — questions right this time.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

United States & World
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.