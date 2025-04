Trump calls on Russia and Ukraine to meet to negotiate an end to the war

KYIV — Russia launched a deadly strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, killing at least nine people, including two children, and injuring more than 70, as the Trump administration demanded that Ukraine accept a peace plan sharply favoring the Kremlin.

The attack is one of the deadliest on the city since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.

The Ukrainian military says Russia launched at least 215 drones and missiles at Ukraine, most aimed at the capital.

"Many houses were destroyed," said Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko in a video post on Telegram. "We are now going through the rubble with our hands, we're not using machinery. There may be people still under the rubble."

"Once again," he added, with sarcasm, "we are seeing the face of Russian peace."

NPR's Ukraine bureau heard drones flying over the neighborhood in the middle of the night, followed by multiple explosions, as Ukraine's air defense tried to shoot down the drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would cut short his diplomatic trip to South Africa and return to Kyiv because of the strikes.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Rescue workers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

The Trump administration hasn't offered details of a peace plan. But in public statements, President Trump and top officials have pushed Zelenskyy to cede territory in exchange for vague security guarantees against future Russian aggression.

In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for refusing to recognize the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 , as part of Russia.

The U.S. is threatening to walk away from peace talks if they take too long . While a candidate, Trump insisted that he would end the war in 24 hours .

Zelenskyy responded with his own social media post, noting that "emotions have run high," but held out hope that "joint work will lead to lasting peace." He then posted a link to a declaration from the first Trump administration supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy has said a full ceasefire must be established before details of a peace deal are discussed.

Ukraine agreed unconditionally to a U.S.-brokered 30-day ceasefire proposal last month . Russia, meanwhile, stepped up attacks on Ukraine during that time. This month, Russian missile strikes killed 20, including nine children, in Zelenskyy's hometown, the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and another 35 in the northeastern city of Sumy.

