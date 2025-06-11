Immigration enforcement ramps up, tensions persist in big cities

As tensions persist following mass immigration raids in Los Angeles, people continue to rally in protest of the Trump administration's detention and deportation of immigrants.

However, things on Wednesday quieted down in some parts of the country, including New York City, where just a few hundred protesters gathered outside the city's immigration court.

The night before, dozens of people were arrested in an hours-long march throughout Lower Manhattan.

Similar demonstrations continued last night in cities across the country, including Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco.

California

The protests, which have lasted five days, were sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles late last week, and the administration's decision to send in the military.

Most of the protests have been peaceful, and confined to small parts of the city. But some protesters have clashed with law enforcement, set cars ablaze, and vandalized buildings with graffiti.

Charges where filed by the Los Angeles district attorney against some of the protesters.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the immigration raids in her city.

"When you raid Home Depots and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets, you're not trying to keep anyone safe," Bass said. "You're trying to cause fear and panic."

She also spared no words for those vandalizing and turning to violence.

"I believe that anybody that's involved in violence, or looting, or vandalism is not supporting the cause of immigrants," Bass said at a press conference. "Otherwise they wouldn't be doing that because they know that that can trigger an even greater reaction from the administration."

The city was under curfew on Tuesday night, which was extended on Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. of Thursday.

Texas

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered National Guard troops to San Antonio and Austin ahead of protests expected on Saturday.

"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Abbott posted on X Tuesday. "@TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

Demonstrations are expected across the nation on Saturday as part of No Kings Day, a nationwide event organized by progressive groups to protest Trump's second term actions. Trump will host a military parade in Washington, D.C. that day to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which is also his 79th birthday.

