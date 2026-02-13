© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's been five years since catastrophic Texas blackouts. How much has changed?

NPR | By Natalie Weber
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM EST

It's been five years since a major winter freeze swept Texas, leaving millions of people without power for days and killing at least 246. The storm left a lasting imprint on many Texans, with natural disasters sparking concerns about the grid's reliability. Since then, the state has required its natural gas providers to weatherize their power plants and expanded its battery storage and renewable energy sources. But challenges still remain. Economists say energy demand is growing, as the state's population increases and more data centers come to Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
United States & World Morning EditionAll Things Considered
Natalie Weber