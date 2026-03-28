Photos: 'No Kings' Protests Across the Country

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.
Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in
June and again in October.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Martin do Nascimento / KQED
/
KQED
Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.
Jaida Grey Eagle / MPR News
/
MPR News
Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Thousands sign a banner in Hartford at the Capitol that says "We the People."
Natalie Behring / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.
Jon Cherry / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Ken MacDonald tears up in Hartford as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
/
KUT News
A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
Grant Blankenship / GPB News
/
GPB News
Lindsay Holliday waves an American flag in Rosa Parks Square in Macon, Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP
/
AFP
Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.
Arthur Mansavage / GBH News
/
GBH News
Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.
Gustavo Hernandez / KQED
/
KQED
Protesters hold a banner reading "End the wars, stop ICE, general strike" at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.
Julie Denesha / KCUR
/
KCUR
Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Shaban Athuman / VPM News
/
VPM News
Protestors listens as speakers address the crowd gathered in Richmond, Virginia.
Charly Triballeau / AFP
/
AFP
Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.
Steven Garcia / Minnesota Public Radio
/
Minnesota Public Radio
Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.