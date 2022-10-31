© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winners were found on Monday

By The Associated Press
Published October 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Rita Ward, left, and Johnny Pelayo compare their tattoos as they wait to purchase lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Rita Ward, left, and Johnny Pelayo compare their tattoos as they wait to purchase lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format


United States & World
The Associated Press