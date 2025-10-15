Mecklenburg County urges people to get vaccinated against measles as SC outbreak spreads
Mecklenburg County health officials are urging parents to vaccinate their kids for measles, mumps and rubella amid an ongoing measles outbreak across the border in South Carolina. More than eight cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County, sending more than 150 unvaccinated kids into quarantine. Measles is highly contagious and a serious illness. Only one case has been confirmed this year in North Carolina.