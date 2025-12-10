© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina can ban sugary drinks, candy from SNAP purchases, feds say

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST

Soon, South Carolina SNAP recipients will be unable to use their benefits to buy candy, soft drinks, energy drinks of other sweetened beverages. The change follows federal approval of a waiver requested by Governor Henry McMaster.

The state says the goal is to encourage healthier food choices and address South Carolina’s high obesity rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 36% of adults in South Carolina are considered obese. A recent Annie E. Casey Foundation report found more than a third of children ages 10 to 17 fall into that category as well.

South Carolina is now one of several states granted permission by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to restrict sugary purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

State officials have not yet announced when the new rules will take effect.
