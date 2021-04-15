WFAE Annual Gala
Kai Ryssdal will talk about his journey, what makes Marketplace so popular, the economy and more at WFAE's online event.
Join WFAE on April 15, 2021, for an evening with Kai Ryssdal.
Join WFAE on April 15, 2021, for an evening with Kai Ryssdal.
Renowned journalist Ted Koppel was the guest of honor for WFAE’s annual gala, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Charlotte Convention Center. For this event, Koppel sat for an interview with Michel Martin, host of NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered.