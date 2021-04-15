© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WFAE Annual Gala

kai_digital_eventbrite_2160x1080 resized.png
WFAE Gala 2021: An Evening With Kai Ryssdal
Kai Ryssdal will talk about his journey, what makes Marketplace so popular, the economy and more at WFAE's online event.

Join WFAE on April 15, 2021, for an evening with Kai Ryssdal.
RESERVE TICKETS
Ted Koppel WFAE Gala 2019
WFAE Gala 2019: An Evening With Ted Koppel
Renowned journalist Ted Koppel was the guest of honor for WFAE’s annual gala, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Charlotte Convention Center. For this event, Koppel sat for an interview with Michel Martin, host of NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered.