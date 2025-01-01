© 2025 WFAE

WFAE Member Appreciation Day

Thank you, members. Charlotte’s stories are possible because of you.

On Sept. 7, we celebrate the readers, listeners and supporters who keep WFAE strong. Your voice, your trust and your support sustain the journalism our city relies on.

WFAE exists to inform, connect and serve Charlotte, and members like you make that work possible. From daily reporting and neighborhood stories to investigations and community events, your membership powers independent reporting that holds power accountable and elevates the voices of our region.

Why your support matters

  • Local reporting that matters: Member gifts fund reporting on the issues that affect your family, neighborhood and city.
  • A stronger community: We produce programming and events that bring people together to learn, debate and celebrate.
  • Trustworthy journalism: Your support keeps WFAE independent, accountable and focused on public service, not clicks or corporate pressure.

Member impact

Because of you, WFAE can respond quickly in a crisis, pursue stories worth investing in and offer coverage that reflects Charlotte’s diversity. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps keep local journalism vibrant and accessible.

How you can help

There are several ways to get involved. Whether you’re starting/renewing your membership, exploring planned giving, or considering a business sponsorship, your generosity sustains the reporting our city depends on.

Visit our Ways to Give page to find the option that fits you and make a direct impact today!

