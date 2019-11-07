Michael Falero Joins WFAE As A 2019 Reporting Fellow

Charlotte, N.C. (Nov. 7, 2019) – WFAE welcomes Michael Falero as the recipient of a news reporting fellowship that’s designed to allow emerging journalists to gain local news experience, with a focus on audio and digital reporting. In addition to daily general news and feature reporting, Falero will specialize in environmental coverage as part of his fellowship.

This one-year fellowship was funded with donations from Holly and Paul Freestone, the Blumenthal Foundation and WFAE members. The fellowship is designed to give young journalists the necessary time to train and work with WFAE’s award-winning news staff while building a portfolio of stories.

“As we expand our news coverage, we are exploring creative solutions to get more Charlotte area residents involved in local journalism, which is essential to building a strong local news ecosystem,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer. “This fellowship is one of the ways in which we are strengthening our ties to the community. I am grateful to the Freestones and the Blumenthal Foundation for helping us realize this vision.”

Falero is a recent graduate of Atlantic Public Media’s Transom Story Workshop in Massachusetts. As a radio freelancer since 2017, his work has aired on PRX and WCAI. He has also produced several independent podcasts focused on local news including the Charlotte Newsmakers podcast for the Queen City Podcast Network.

