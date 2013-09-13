Serious But Funny Discoveries Win Prizes

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with winners of the Ig Noble Prize. It honors discoveries that are serious but also funny. Winners include researchers who showed dung beetles navigate using the Milky Way. Other scientists proved that people who are drunk think they're more attractive. Wow.

Actual Nobel Prize winners give out the Ig Nobles and winners receive a $10 trillion prize; 10 trillion Zimbabwe dollars, four bucks - enough to buy a beer and look attractive.

