World

Islamic State Fighters Hold Tikrit As Military Assault Enters Second Week

By Tom Bowman
Published March 9, 2015 at 4:32 PM EDT

Islamic State fighters are mounting stiff resistance in Tikrit, Iraq, as Iraqi troops and Shiite militias, some of them backed by the Iranian government, join in on the assault on the city. Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, was in Baghdad as the Pentagon backed away from plans to take the city of Mosul, Iraq, from Islamic State militants.

World
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
