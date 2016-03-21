Plan To Let Public Name New British Ship Runs Adrift

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. British researchers are building a nearly $300 million ship to study the Arctic. The boat needs a name, and so they asked the public for suggestions in an online poll. Brits came up with names like the R.R.S. David Attenborough, the R.R.S. It's Bloody Cold Here, the R.R.S. Ice Ice Baby, R.R.S. Not The Titanic. But with a 23,000-vote lead, looks like the British royal research ship could be named Boaty McBoatface. It'll set sail in 2019. It's MORNING EDITION.