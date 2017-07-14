© 2020 WFAE
World

The Secret Car Horn Language Of Port-Au-Prince

By Rebecca Hersher
Published July 14, 2017 at 4:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next, we have your morning traffic report about the traffic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which has apocalyptic traffic. Part of the problem is no reliable electricity for traffic lights. So drivers are using a kind of secret car-horn language. Rebecca Hersher reports.

REBECCA HERSHER, BYLINE: We're stuck.

ANDRE PAULTRE: We're stuck.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: Professional driver Andre Paultre is behind the wheel. That honk means, hey, move into that opening between the truck and the motorcycle.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: This is not downtown-at-rush-hour-when-there's-also-a-baseball-game traffic. Port-au-Prince gridlock feels lawless. So if you're going to drive, you need to know what the different horns mean.

PAULTRE: If I just want to say hello...

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: That's hello.

PAULTRE: That's hello.

HERSHER: Or if you want to say, my truck's brakes don't work that well and I'm coming down the hill anyway...

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: Or thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: Or for oblivious people, stop chatting in the middle of the street.

PAULTRE: If - in Haiti, the drivers - they don't follow the rules. So I will stop by like...

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

PAULTRE: One. If you don't pay attention, you're still talking, then I'll be like...

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

PAULTRE: Two. And now after two warnings like this, I will go, and I will hold it 40 seconds, 60 seconds. I don't mind.

HERSHER: It can all get pretty serious pretty quickly. A lot of people are injured or killed in car crashes. Ambulances can't get through. And Port-au-Prince has a carjacking problem. But the horns do help with the gridlock. People use them so much and replace their vehicles so seldom that they use up their horns. Yeah, I didn't even know that was possible. Andre Paultre has two sets of horns.

PAULTRE: Like one for nasty people...

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

PAULTRE: ...And a very gentle one. One is low, and one is high. So currently, my high-tone is dead. I guess maybe I've been using it too much.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORN HONKING)

HERSHER: For NPR News, I'm Rebecca Hersher.

(SOUNDBITE OF QUANTIC'S "THE 5TH EXOTIC")

INSKEEP: Her story was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

(SOUNDBITE OF QUANTIC'S "THE 5TH EXOTIC") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
