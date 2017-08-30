Episode 791: Tips From Spies

Talking to spies is hard! You'll ask an innocuous question and they just clam up. But, after interrogating spies and a spy reporter, we teased out a few bits of advice that you might find useful.

The thing is, real spies don't like car chases and rooftop shootouts. What they want to do is fly below the radar, stay out of trouble, and always have a getaway. But pulling that off takes a lot of training and practice. It means keeping your wits when everyone is panicking, staying cool under pressure, knowing how to size up a complicated problem in a second.

On this episode we learn how to think like a spy, how to spot danger like a spy and how to drive like a spy, or at least park like a spy at the grocery store.

Music: " Hustle and Bustle " " The Hustler " and " Black Surf Duel ." Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts or PocketCast .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.