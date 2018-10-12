After Two Hurricanes, Some Relief Organizations Are Serving People Differently

Organizations you’d expect to be out in full force, like the Red Cross, have been busy helping people devastated by Florence. But many groups are reaching outside places they normally serve.

Like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte. It's been fundraising and packing food to send to places like Wilmington, New Bern, Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach.

By Oct. 3, it already sent 700,000 pounds of food. The food bank’s Jerry Napier says its trying to pack 25,000 more boxes.

“That’s specific items, so that’s things they’re actually asking for," Napier said. "Along with other donations from, you know, the local area just helping out and supporting.”

Just across the street in northeast Charlotte, the Crisis Assistance Ministry helps people in need of financial assistance with things like rent, utilities clothing and furniture. It even has a free store with household items and clothing.

Liana Humphrey, the Ministry’s chief marketing officer, says its bracing to help people dealing with a second wave of natural disasters -- those faced to relocate and rebuild their lives.

Humphrey said one family displaced by Florence came through the store last week.

"And so they came here to get some essential items, some clothing and toiletries," Humphrey said.

She expects more hurricane victims to relocate to Charlotte, and need more help.