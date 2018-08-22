Blue Cross Lowers Rates For Affordable Care Act Plans Across NC

After years of rising prices for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans, many North Carolinians are in for a nice surprise – a price decrease. The state has approved Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s request to lower rates an average of 4.1 percent across the state.

In the Charlotte area, consumers could see reductions of pre-subsidy premiums by as much as 16.5 percent. Individuals can get varying amounts of federal assistance to help cover insurance premiums in the form of a subsidy depending on their income. Blue Cross says this decrease is a result of agreements with doctors and hospitals that will reduce medical costs by $120 million in 2019.

Two other insurers are offering plans on the exchange this year: Cigna, which requested a rate increase of 3.6 percent, and Ambetter, which is new to the market.

Last year more than 519,000 North Carolinians bought health insurance plans on the exchange.