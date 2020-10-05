-
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment for 2020 begins Friday, and North Carolina residents are expected to see rate reductions, on the whole.Blue Cross Blue…
The CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is stepping down after more information surfaced about his DWI arrest in June. The insurer’s board…
Updated at 10:20 a.m. The state insurance commissioner is calling on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Patrick Conway to resign after video…
Updated at 5:03 p.m. Thursday April 4 Lawmakers are again trying to address a practice known as surprise billing. It occurs when a patient goes to an…
North Carolina's largest health insurer will send money back to about 700,000 customers to comply with a provision in the Affordable Care Act. Blue Cross…
A 39-year-old man fainted after getting a flu shot at work, so his colleagues called 911. The man turned out to be fine, but the trip to the emergency room cost him his annual deductible.
After years of rising prices for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans, many North Carolinians are in for a nice surprise – a price decrease. Blue…
Insurance rates could go down next year for some Affordable Care Act participants in North Carolina.Blue Cross BlueShield of North Carolina announced…
North Carolina's largest health insurer is clamping down on coverage of opioid prescriptions.Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said starting…
In an earnings call on Thursday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said 2017 is the first year it has made money from health insurance plans bought…