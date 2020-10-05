-
Though the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in court, it's vowed that people with health problems will still be able to get insured. Here's why that could be tricky.
-
The Affordable Care Act's future is uncertain and there's no end in sight to the pandemic. But for the 2021 insurance year consumers can expect to see modest increases in prices, if any.
-
The time of presidential candidates giving little attention to health care is starting to change.Joe Biden's campaign says it now has a $65 million health…
-
Later this year, the high court will hear a case that seeks to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act. In a court filing Thursday, the Trump administration fully supported the move.
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, April 6, 2020The Affordable Care Act marked its 10th anniversary at a critical time for the country: a pandemic, a severe economic downturn and a…
-
North Carolina is still without a full state budget after state senators did not hold an expected vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto Tuesday. That…
-
Sunday, December 15,is the deadline for open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Anyone who doesn’t have health insurance…
-
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment for 2020 begins Friday, and North Carolina residents are expected to see rate reductions, on the whole.Blue Cross Blue…
-
North Carolina's largest health insurer will send money back to about 700,000 customers to comply with a provision in the Affordable Care Act. Blue Cross…
-
A few days after a Texas judge ruled that the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional, the federal government released details about how many people got…