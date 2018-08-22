Charlotte Talks: The Importance Of Early Childhood Education

Thursday, August 22, 2018

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine the importance of early childhood education, of being ready for kindergarten and how reading below grade level impacts a child’s prospects for a successful life.

School in Charlotte starts next week with many children starting their educations. But the fact is, a third of our children begin kindergarten without the skills necessary for success and those children are more likely to drop out of school later in life.

Meanwhile, only 40 percent of third-graders in Charlotte can read at grade level. So, next hour, we examine the importance of being ready for kindergarten and at what’s being done to improve reading skills to help kids grow into a successful life.

Guests:

Nancy Hughes, executive director, Smart Start

Stephen Hancock, associate professor, Department of Reading and Elementary Education, UNCC