Charlotte Talks: Ripple Effects Of The Great Recession, Ten Years Later

Monday, August 13, 2018

A decade after the Great Recession, economic historian Adam Tooze has explored the causes and the continued impact of those turbulent years. He joins guest host Erik Spanberg for a look at the current climate, from tariffs to the possibility of another recession.

A stock market in record-high territory and a low unemployment rate are a far cry from what American experienced a decade ago this year as one collapse after another resulted in the Great Recession.

It would seem that the book has been closed on that era. But as economic historian Adam Tooze took a second look, he came away with new thoughts on the causes and the ramifications that continue today, incluidng the ascent of Donald Trump.

Tooze revisits the global economic unraveling in his latest book, Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.

What are the lessons learned - and still to be learned?

GUEST HOST

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer, Charlotte Business Journal (@CBJspanberg)

GUEST

Adam Tooze, chair of History, Columbia University; author, Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World (@adam_tooze)