Local News Roundup: CMS budget; Judge Elizabeth Trosch is out in Mecklenburg; United Methodist Church conference in town; District 41's election protest case dismissed

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

The CMS board held a hearing this week to hear comments from the public about the budget for the upcoming year- members of the public ask for more funding. We’ll hear what they said.

North Carolina’s Chief Justice is naming a new chief district court judge to replace Judge Elizabeth Trosch, effective May 1. We’ll discuss what led to the move and who the new judge will be.

Governor Cooper presented his budget on the first day of the short legislative session at the General Assembly. We'll hear what he had to say about funding our schools.

An election protest case out of North Carolina legislative district 41 is heard — and dismissed. We'll explain.

The United Methodist Church is holding its General Conference this week and next week in the Queen City, where same-sex weddings and LGBTQ clergy will be top topics. The conference is making national headlines this week, and we’ll talk about why.

North Carolina Congressmen Dan Bishop and Jeff Jackson (who are running against each other for NC Attorney General) were on opposite sides of high-profile votes over the weekend, including one on aid to American allies. We’ll talk about where each of them came down on the issues.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

