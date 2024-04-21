© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

In the Eye of the Storm: A conversation from WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 21, 2024 at 5:38 AM EDT
Mike Collins and panelists at the WFAE Carolinas Climate Summit.

The Carolinas are among the most vulnerable regions in the United States to the effects of climate change.

From sea-level rise and extreme weather events to coal ash, CAFOs and industrial logging, the impacts of climate change and environmental disruption are already being felt in this region.

Last week, at WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit, Mike Collins talked to experts to understand the effects across the two states, what’s being done to address it and where the gaps remain.

Guests:

  • Bobby Jones, president of Down East Coal Ash Environmental and Social Justice Coalition
  • Danna Smith, founder and executive director of Dogwood Alliance
  • Faith Rivers James, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League
  • Roderick "Rod" M. Rejesus, professor and extension specialist of the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
