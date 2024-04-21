In the Eye of the Storm: A conversation from WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit
The Carolinas are among the most vulnerable regions in the United States to the effects of climate change.
From sea-level rise and extreme weather events to coal ash, CAFOs and industrial logging, the impacts of climate change and environmental disruption are already being felt in this region.
Last week, at WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit, Mike Collins talked to experts to understand the effects across the two states, what’s being done to address it and where the gaps remain.
Guests:
- Bobby Jones, president of Down East Coal Ash Environmental and Social Justice Coalition
- Danna Smith, founder and executive director of Dogwood Alliance
- Faith Rivers James, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League
- Roderick "Rod" M. Rejesus, professor and extension specialist of the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University