In the Eye of the Storm: A conversation from WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit

The Carolinas are among the most vulnerable regions in the United States to the effects of climate change.

From sea-level rise and extreme weather events to coal ash, CAFOs and industrial logging, the impacts of climate change and environmental disruption are already being felt in this region.

Last week, at WFAE's Carolinas Climate Summit, Mike Collins talked to experts to understand the effects across the two states, what’s being done to address it and where the gaps remain.

Guests:

