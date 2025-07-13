A conversation with Larry Sprinkle

An aptronym is a person’s name that suits its owner in an apt and sometimes amusingly appropriate way for their occupation. Charlotte’s longest-serving weatherman Larry Sprinkle is the perfect example of this.

For decades, Sprinkle has been a familiar face and beloved television personality in Charlotte homes. Throughout his career, he’s delivered the forecast with wit, warmth and unmistakable charm — and, yes, Sprinkle is indeed his real name.

Behind his signature name and wide smile is a story of resilience, reinvention and a deep connection to the city he has called home for the bulk of his career. From telethons, holiday specials and parades, to his choices of Halloween characters to dress up as and quiet moments during severe storms, Sprinkle has been a steady voice through it all. Over the years, he’s watched the Queen City evolve from a mid-sized city in the South to the bustling urban hub it is today.

After 40 years as a weather forecaster for WCNC Charlotte, Sprinkle has now embarked on his new chapter . Still at WCNC, Sprinkle has shifted from morning forecasting to other morning segments, like his Tailwagger segments. Sprinkle has a love for animals, and this work brings him continued joy.

We sit down with Sprinkle for a conversation about his life, his work and growing alongside a city that sees him as a trusted companion in living rooms across Charlotte.

GUESTS:

Larry Sprinkle, longtime broadcasting veteran and former weather anchor at WCNC Charlotte