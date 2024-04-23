More than fine: A conversation with Indigo Girls' Amy Ray and Emily Saliers

Life isn’t slowing down for the folk group the Indigo Girls —the only duo with Top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in each decade from the 1980s -2010s.

Georgia-raised Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are touring with the release of their latest record, "Look Long" — including a stop in Davidson this Friday.

The duo is having another moment in their impressive history. In 2023, their iconic song "Closer to Fine" was featured prominently in Greta Gerwig's hit film "Barbie"; a new documentary, "It's Only Life After All, about their legacy is out May 7; and their music takes center stage in another film — the jukebox musical romance "Glitter & Doom."

With no shortage of things to talk about, the Indigo Girls join us for the hour on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Amy Ray:American singer-songwriter and member of the contemporary folk duo Indigo Girls

Emily Saliers: American singer-songwriter and member of the contemporary folk duo Indigo Girls

