© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Howl in delight: WFAE's Tommy Tomlinson's new book 'Dogland' is out now

By Sarah Delia
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
"Dogland," a new book by WFAE's Tommy Tomlinson, is out now.
Courtesy of Tommy Tomlinson
"Dogland," a new book by WFAE's Tommy Tomlinson, is out now.

We're taking a deep dive into the world of show dogs as seen through the eyes of our own Tommy Tomlinson.

Tomlinson spent three years crossing the country, going behind the scenes of dog shows to answer one burning question: Are these dogs happy? Then he wondered, are pet dogs happy? The result is both discoveries about the hidden world of dogs and a new book: "Dogland" — which is out now.

Author and podcast host, Tommy Tomlinson.
Jeff Cravotta
Author and podcast host, Tommy Tomlinson.

Tomlinson follows the journey of one show dog in particular — a Samoyed named Striker — as well as his handler, Laura King, as he competes in the 2022 Westminster Dog Show. Tomlinson also shares his own personal stories about the dogs who have meant the most to him in his life.

On the next Charlotte Talks, dog lovers will howl in delight as Tomlinson takes us into the world of dog shows, and the people who love and train these animals — as well as his takeaways about the world of "Dogland."

GUEST:

Tommy Tomlinson, author, WFAE commentator, host of the podcast "SouthBound."

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia