Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A discussion with Neil deGrasse Tyson on life beyond Earth

By Chris Jones
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
Kevin Gill
/
flickr

Last month, NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered the “clearest sign of life that we’ve ever found on Mars,” according to acting NASA administrator Sean P. Duffy.

While traveling across the rugged terrain on the planet’s surface, the rover stumbled upon a group of rocks with green, blue, black and white dots. NASA concluded if those rocks formed in a similar fashion as rocks on Earth, it might be direct evidence of life on Mars.

The search for life outside of this planet is a scientific journey Neil deGrasse Tyson knows well. As an astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, Tyson’s work has been celebrated for decades. He returns to Charlotte in October to discuss “The Search for Life in the Universe,” where he’ll share insights on updates to what recent discoveries have come about and to inspire curiosity as he makes science accessible to all.

Also happening this month, Discovery Place Science invites the public to simulate their own exploration of the frontier of air and space travel with “Above and Beyond,” an interactive aerospace exhibition coming Oct. 18. Space enthusiasts can also check out “Mars — The Ultimate Voyage,” a planetarium show happening on select days at the museum’s IMAX® Dome Theatre.

We discuss life beyond Earth with Neil deGrasse Tyson. We ask what NASA’s latest discovery could mean and in this search for life in the universe what happens when we find it — or, when it finds us? We also check in with Discovery Place Science on experiences happening now and coming soon to Charlotte for stargazers to explore.

GUESTS:
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, author, and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History
Alyssa Mulliger, senior director of communications at Discovery Place

