Judges Pull 2 Proposed Constitutional Amendments Off November Ballot

A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that two of the six proposed constitutional amendments are not allowed to appear on the ballot for the November election.

WRAL reports that the decision was 2-1, with Superior court judges Thomas Lock and Forrest Bridges deciding that the two amendments could not go before voters.

The two proposed amendments would have reduced the governor’s powers, and given legislators more control over appointments to state boards, commissions and the judiciary.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Gov. Roy Cooper. Lawyers for the governor argued that the proposed amendments would have threatened the separation of powers between the state’s executive and legislative branches. They also argued that the Republican-controlled General Assembly was trying to fool voters with the wording of the proposed amendments.

Republican legislators argued that the proposed amendments would have made the state’s political system more transparent, and would have reduced the influence of politics in judicial appointments.

The dissenting judge, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Carpenter, plans to file a separate opinion, WRAL reported.