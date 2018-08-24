Police File Arrest Warrants For 3 Related To Silent Sam Toppling

By 1 hour ago

Credit Jasmin Herrera / WFAE

UNC-Chapel Hill Police say they’ve filed arrest warrants for three individuals related to the toppling of the Confederate monument known as "Silent Sam" Monday night.

The three people named in the warrants aren’t affiliated with UNC, police said. Each faces charges of “misdemeanor riot” and “misdemeanor defacing of a public monument.”  The UNC Police investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may occur.

Protests over the UNC statue erected in 1913 have flared in the past year, and another Confederate monument in nearby Durham was torn down shortly after the Virginia protest.

Tags: 
Top News
Confederate Monuments

Related Content

Commission Votes Against Removing 3 Confederate Monuments In NC Capitol

By Aug 22, 2018
Monument to the North Carolina women of the Confederacy in Union Square, Raleigh. One of the three statues at the Capitol Gov. Cooper proposed to move.
UNC Chapel Hill Libraries, "Commemorative Landscapes." DocSouth.unc.edu

The North Carolina Historical Commission voted 9-2 Wednesday against removing three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol Grounds.

Salisbury Citizens Voice Concern Over Confederate Monument

By Cole del Charco Aug 22, 2018
Cole del Charco / WFAE

Over the weekend, a confederate statue in Salisbury was vandalized with white paint. The statue is 109 years old and is one of the most expensive confederate memorials in the state. The statue, which is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, stands at an intersection downtown.

NC Commission Can Move Confederate Statues But Must Follow Statutes

By May 6, 2018
RON COGSWELL / FLICKR

RALEIGH, N.C. — As a North Carolina commission considers the fate of three prominent Confederate monuments, the attorney representing the panel says it has the power to move them but must meet certain criteria under state law.