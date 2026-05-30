CATS reports fewer assaults on city trains and buses

The Charlotte Area Transit System says assaults involving passengers and bus operators declined during the first three months of 2026, though the total number of incidents remains relatively low.

In a city news release Friday, CATS said assaults involving passengers and bus operators fell 67% compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Additional data provided to WFAE showed the total number of such assaults dropped from three to two.

The city also said there were no passenger-on-passenger assaults during the first quarter of 2026, down from three during the same period last year. In both years, CATS reported no major assaults requiring medical attention.

CATS also said crime on the Blue Line declined 69% compared to the first quarter of last year, though the agency did not provide total incident numbers.

Transit officials credited the decline to a series of security initiatives implemented over the past year, including an expanded security presence, enhanced coordination with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and new emergency response protocols for bus operators.

The agency has been emphasizing safety and security measures since the August 2025 fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, on the Blue Line. The stabbing set off a wave of national media coverage and harsh criticism from national and local Republicans, and was followed by a decline in ridership.

Among the changes highlighted by the agency: radio controllers now have access to live video feeds from buses, operators receive additional support during emergencies and riders can report concerns through a text-a-tip line.