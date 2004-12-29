Best Business Books 2004: A Guide

The nation's economic climate has seen a wide range of conditions in recent years, leaving many in business to seek new ways of coping with uncertain times. As usual, dozens of authors have stepped forward with strategies and advice for how to thrive in today's economy -- whether you're a CEO, a manager or just someone with a good idea.

To help sort through the new crop of thought, NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Randall Rothenberg of Strategy and Business. The magazine has compiled a list of the year's best business books. Below are some highlights from the list.

Behavioral Economics

The Company of Strangers, by Paul Seabright (Princeton University Press, 2004)

The Economy of Esteem, by Geoffrey Brennan and Philip Pettit (Oxford University Press, 2004)

The Paradox of Choice, by Barry Schwartz (Ecco, 2004)

The New Consumer



Call of the Mall, by Paco Underhill (Simon & Schuster, 2004)

On Paradise Drive, by David Brooks (Simon & Schuster, 2004)

The Substance of Style, by Virginia Postrel (HarperCollins, 2003)



IT & Innovation



The Business of Software, by Michael A. Cusumano (Free Press, 2004)

Does IT Matter?, by Nicholas G. Carr (Harvard Business School Press, 2004)

Free Culture, by Lawrence Lessig (Penguin Press, 2004)

The Keystone Advantage, by Marco Iansiti and Roy Levien (Harvard Business School Press, 2004)



Change Management



Building the Bridge as You Walk on It, by Robert E. Quinn (Jossey-Bass, 2004)

Change Without Pain, by Eric Abrahamson (Harvard Business School Press, 2004)

Changing Minds, by Howard Gardner (Harvard Business School Press, 2004)

