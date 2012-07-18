Military Personnel In Colombia Prostitution Scandal Won't Face Charges

Ten members of the U.S. military who were involved in the Secret Service prostitution scandal have received punishment but will not face criminal charges.

"Those disciplined include seven soldiers and two Marines. They received administrative punishment that could include penalties such as loss of pay.

"Another Air Force member has been reprimanded and investigations are continuing against two Navy sailors.

"Officials say there will be no criminal charges.

"All those involved are enlisted personnel supporting the Secret Service, who were preparing for a visit by President Obama to the coastal resort of Cartagena in April.

"A dozen Secret Service officers were implicated in the scandal. Eight have been forced out of the agency, three were cleared of misconduct. And at least two are fighting to get their jobs back."

The AP, which broke this story earlier today, adds that administrative punishments could be career-ending.

