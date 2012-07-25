Survey Shows Londoners Are A Crabby Bunch

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Londoners may be crabbing about tourists and traffic of Olympic proportions, but they were already the most stressed out bunch in the country. That's according to a new government survey on life satisfaction. Statistically the most joyful Brit would be a married professional, healthy, 65 and residing in the Scottish Isles, prompting one unhappy opposition leader to call the survey, quote, "a waste of taxpayer money on the bleeding obvious." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.