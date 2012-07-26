Top Stories: Colo. Suspect's Notebook; China's Katrina; Battles In Syria

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: Notebook From Colo. Shootings Suspect Arrived At School After Attack.

-- 'China's Katrina': Second City Flooded; Corruption, Incompetence Blamed.

Other news making headlines:

-- "Fight For Syria's Big Cities Intensifies." ( Morning Edition)

-- In Syria, "Troops And Rebels Reinforce For Big Aleppo Battle." (BBC News)

-- "Skype Makes Chats And User Data More Available To Police." ( The Washington Post)

-- "Weather Extremes Leave Parts of U.S. Grid Buckling." ( The New York Times)

-- "Obama, Romney Differ Over Guns After Colorado Attack." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Romney Looks To Build Ties With British Leaders." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Chinese Politician's Wife Charged With Murder" In Death Of British Businessman. ( Voice of America)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.