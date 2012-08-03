Coming Up Today: Track And Field Begins; More Swimming Finals

The big news on Day 7 of competition in the 2012 Summer Olympics is that Track and Field events — or, "Athletics," if you're an Olympic scheduler — finally get on the track and field.

Here's a look at Olympic highlights for Friday, and events we'll keep an eye on. All times are EDT:

Swimming

2:30p Women's 200m Backstroke Final

2:38p Men's 100m Butterfly Final

2:45p Women's 800m Freestyle Final

3:09p Men's 50m Freestyle Final

Track and Field

3:30p Men's Shot Put Final

4:25p Women's 10,000m Final





Shooting

7:00a Men's 50m Rifle Prone Finals

9:30a Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Finals

Judo

11a Women's +78kg Final

11:10a Men's +100kg Final

Other Sports - Preliminary Rounds

Soccer

11:30p U.S. women's team vs. New Zealand

Volleyball

3:30p U.S. women's team vs. Serbia

Basketball

5:15p U.S. women's team vs. Czech Republic

