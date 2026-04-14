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NEWS BRIEFS

Officials said government and private investments are needed to keep up with affordable housing in Mecklenburg

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Community volunteers fan out across uptown to survey people experiencing unsheltered homelessness as part of the Point-In-Time count.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Community volunteers fan out across uptown to survey people experiencing unsheltered homelessness as part of the Point-In-Time count.

Mecklenburg County officials presented and discussed the findings in the 2025 Housing Instability and Homelessness and officials say what needs to be done to address the problem.

There’s been a small drop in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County this year. But the latest report found an 11% jump in people who became homeless for the first time in two years.

City and county leaders, along with nonprofit groups, say affordable housing remains in short supply. They point to redevelopment and rising property costs as some of the main reasons.

Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly says as the county keeps growing, both government and private investments will be crucial for building more affordable housing.

"It’s really incumbent upon government and private philanthropy to think about how we intervene to make sure families and households still have a place to call home in our community. That’s what I see when I look at the gap in front of us,” Clasen-Kelly said.

And Mecklenburg’s population growth from 2015 to 2024 has only added pressure to an already limited supply of affordable homes.

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Race & Equity Affordable HousingMecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.