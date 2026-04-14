Officials said government and private investments are needed to keep up with affordable housing in Mecklenburg

Mecklenburg County officials presented and discussed the findings in the 2025 Housing Instability and Homelessness and officials say what needs to be done to address the problem.

There’s been a small drop in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County this year. But the latest report found an 11% jump in people who became homeless for the first time in two years.

City and county leaders, along with nonprofit groups, say affordable housing remains in short supply. They point to redevelopment and rising property costs as some of the main reasons.

Roof Above CEO Liz Clasen-Kelly says as the county keeps growing, both government and private investments will be crucial for building more affordable housing.

"It’s really incumbent upon government and private philanthropy to think about how we intervene to make sure families and households still have a place to call home in our community. That’s what I see when I look at the gap in front of us,” Clasen-Kelly said.

And Mecklenburg’s population growth from 2015 to 2024 has only added pressure to an already limited supply of affordable homes.