Top Stories: Murder Probes In Colo., Wis.; New Bank Allegations In Britain

By Mark Memmott
Published August 7, 2012 at 8:57 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: Man ID'd As Wisconsin Killer Had Previously Been On FBI's Radar .

-- Psychiatrist Contacted Police About Colo. Shooting Suspect, Media Report.

-- Dozens Sickened By Fumes From Refinery Fire Near San Francisco.

Other news:

-- Accused Killer In Arizona Rampage Expected To Plead Guilty Today. ( Morning Edition)

-- Britain's Standard Chartered Bank Denies It Illegally Moved Iranian Money; Bank's Shares Plunge. ( The Guardian)

-- In Philippines, "9 Killed As Heavy Rains Paralyze Metro Manila." ( Philippines' Inquirer News)

-- Syrian President Assad "Makes Rare TV Appearance." ( BBC News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
