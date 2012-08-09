Internet Surfers Have Fun With Gymnast's Scowl

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney was disappointed when she took silver in the vault competition. A photographer snapped her wearing the medal around her neck and a big scowl on her face. Cue the Internet: That photo has now been photoshopped on top of all sorts of other pictures. It's called McKayla Maroney is not impressed. She's unimpressed by the Mars rover landing, the Sistine chapel and double rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.