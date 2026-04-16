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Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Titanic exhibition to dock in Charlotte

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT
The ‘Titanic Exhibition' exhibit docks in Charlotte at The Park Expo & Conference Center on May 15th before sailing off after Labour Day.
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Titanic: The Exhibition
The ‘Titanic Exhibition' exhibit docks in Charlotte at The Park Expo & Conference Center on May 15th before sailing off after Labour Day.

A new exhibit sails its way into Charlotte next month, offering insight into the most famous ocean disaster. The ‘Titanic Exhibition' aims to commemorate parts of the voyage. 

The exhibition will let visitors explore a recreation of the grand staircase, cabins and boiler room. Upon arrival, attendees will receive a boarding pass that will allow them to trace the final steps of some of those who sailed the iconic ship.

Mark Lach is the creative producer behind the Titanic exhibition. Lach says the boarding pass is a key part of the experience.

“It not only connects you to the story of the Titanic, to your passenger's name, but also to how fragile life can be,” Lach said. "I see people stand in front of that memorial wall and look to their left and their right, their friends, their family, and realize, boy, this could have happened to me.”

The British ship sailed over 100 years ago. It sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage. It led to thousands dying. Lach says the exhibit aims to provide people with a first-hand experience of what people experienced on the ship.

“I had the incredible honor of going down to the wreck of the Titanic inside of one of those small submersibles, and it's something I'll never forget,” Lach said. "As you can imagine, very exciting, very emotional as well, and I always carry that experience, that memory with me as we put together these exhibitions, and I think, in the last gallery, people will also feel what that's like to go down to the wreck of the Titanic.”

Over 300 artifacts are in the exhibit that will dock in Charlotte at The Park Expo & Conference Center on May 15 before leaving after Labour Day.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese