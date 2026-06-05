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CMPD urges safe gun storage on National Gun Awareness Day

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
The CMPD gathered in uptown to discuss gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials gathered in uptown to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department marked National Gun Awareness Day on Friday with a call for parents and gun owners to safely secure their firearms.

Speaking at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Police Chief Estella Patterson said gun violence often begins before a crime is committed, with juveniles increasingly accessing guns in their homes.

“One of the most common ways our young people are getting access to guns is through unsecured firearms inside of their own homes, or from relatives or friends,” Patterson said. “When firearms are not stored properly or safely, a moment of curiosity can result in tragedy.”

The press conference closed with a statement from Clydia Davis, who lost her son to a shooting in 2019. She urged the community to confront the hate that contributes to gun violence.

The event came days after the conclusion of Operation Spring Cleaning, a three-month enforcement effort in the Charlotte region that resulted in the seizure of 110 firearms.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati