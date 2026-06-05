CMPD urges safe gun storage on National Gun Awareness Day

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department marked National Gun Awareness Day on Friday with a call for parents and gun owners to safely secure their firearms.

Speaking at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Police Chief Estella Patterson said gun violence often begins before a crime is committed, with juveniles increasingly accessing guns in their homes.

“One of the most common ways our young people are getting access to guns is through unsecured firearms inside of their own homes, or from relatives or friends,” Patterson said. “When firearms are not stored properly or safely, a moment of curiosity can result in tragedy.”

The press conference closed with a statement from Clydia Davis, who lost her son to a shooting in 2019. She urged the community to confront the hate that contributes to gun violence.

The event came days after the conclusion of Operation Spring Cleaning, a three-month enforcement effort in the Charlotte region that resulted in the seizure of 110 firearms.