Dangerous heat returns to Charlotte area Tuesday
Dangerous heat is expected to return to the Charlotte area Tuesday.
High temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s, with heat index values climbing as high as 104 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers are also possible.
Mecklenburg County has opened cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat.
Health officials recommend drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and checking on older adults and other vulnerable neighbors during the hottest parts of the day.