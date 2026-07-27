© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC attorney general joins lawsuit over FEMA grant funding conditions

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 27, 2026 at 8:57 PM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a coalition of two dozen Democratic-led states in a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency over plans that could withhold counterterrorism funding from states.

The states argue that FEMA's requirements are illegal because they would force states to change how they administer elections or risk losing a portion of their Homeland Security Grant Program funding.

North Carolina received about $17 million through the program last year.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports