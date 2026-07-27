NC attorney general joins lawsuit over FEMA grant funding conditions
North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a coalition of two dozen Democratic-led states in a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency over plans that could withhold counterterrorism funding from states.
The states argue that FEMA's requirements are illegal because they would force states to change how they administer elections or risk losing a portion of their Homeland Security Grant Program funding.
North Carolina received about $17 million through the program last year.